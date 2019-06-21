Luqmon Olabiyi

On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari took the oath of office as the elected president of Nigeria after defeating the incumbent at the time, Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Buhari won his election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the inauguration much were promised especially, in the area of security, electricity, economy, education, judiciary, health, and protection of human rights among others.

Four years after, while some Nigerians think that the president has done well, others think otherwise.

For instance, an Engineering Consultant who is also a Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, Lucky Igbinedion, reviewed the first term of the president and submitted that he expects a major deviation from the modus operandi in the first term of President Buhari.

He said this time, he expects better results. “After the first term, progress was achieved in some areas especially the anti -corruption fight and security challenges in the fight against Boko Haram.

“However same cannot be said for the economy. It is shameful and unacceptable that we are still oscillating around 5,000Megawatts of electricity distribution with major upsets and downturns sometimes dropping to as low as 180Megawatts,” Igbinedion said.

He further noted that the country’s economy cannot grow in that manner.

“When countries like China have attained over 5 million Megawatts, US over 4 million and India over 1.9 million Megawatts, we are celebrating 5,000Megawatts. Even in Africa here South Africa is pursuing 300,000 Megawatts while Egypt is heading towards 200,000 Megawatts.

“This statistics is nauseating especially for the fact that we have spent trillions of naira without producing result”, Igbinedion said.

Speaking further, he said this is the time for the president to do things right. He urged President Buhari to put round pegs in round holes in all agencies and ministries.

He said that competent lawyers should man ministries that relate to law like ministry of justice while the engineers should man the ministry of power.

“There should be regular appraisals of their progress recorded based on specific targets for them. Those who perpetually fail to meet targets should be redeployed or removed. We cannot continue to waste tax payers’ monies on incompetent officials,” the governor’s aide added.

He also wants the president to try younger Nigerians, insisting that the older ones appear to have failed the country.

“Mr. President should try younger hands. We have tried older hands and they didn’t perform as expected. Let us put sentiments aside and awaken our memory that when youths were in power in the 60s to early 80s a naira had estimated equivalent values than the US dollars and British Pounds Sterling indicating that we had a very strong economy.

“We have lacked innovations in the past decades and this is a golden opportunity to correct that wrong”, Igbinedion added.

In his own review and expectations, a lawyer and rights activist, Kunle Adegoke declared that the Federal Government must realise that there is a great deal of work to be done.

Adegoke who was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in the build up to the 2018 governorship in Osun State, further said the second term for President Buhari is an opportunity Nigerians have given the administration to improve the lots of things he didn’t get right in the first term.

“The first area to improve upon is security. There is a greater need to curtail insecurity in the land ranging from the horrors of kidnapping, which have become more dangerously pervasive, to the nightmare of banditry that has become more emboldened.

“The destructive Fulani herdsmen menace calls for urgent attention while the government’s initial triumph over Boko Haram insurgency calls for a critical re-examination.

“Nothing thrives in an atmosphere of insecurity as no business can operate under fear of dangers to lives and investments. The government needs to confront the myriads of factors creating insecurity among the people. Nobody drives on Kaduna-Abuja expressway without fear of being kidnapped these days. Ife-Ibadan expressway is no longer safe. The notorious and highly regrettable business of kidnapping that started in the South has become a booming industry for the nomadic Fulani which now makes it a national danger”, Adegoke said.

He called for “serious” prosecution of kidnappers, bandits and terrorists, noting that this hydra-headed monster of insecurity must be tackled with patriotic zeal to sustain and justify the confidence Nigerians have reposed in the Buhari’s government.

Speaking on the economy of the country, Adegoke submitted that nobody can pretend that all is well with the country.

“It is certainly clear now that we cannot reduce the economic challenges bedevilling the nation to mere fight against corruption. While corruption must be tackled, we must realise that no economy develops by merely fighting corruption without creating economic opportunities for the people.

“The government must adopt theories of clinical economics to address the economic challenges confronting the people. There is a lot of lamentations in the land and the blame of the past has become a hackneyed song no longer sonorous to the people.

“There must be clear policies that will deliver economic benefits to the people by meaningfully engaging the people in profitable economic endeavours. We must look into the need to create job opportunities for the teeming youths. We must engage the youths to reduce idle hands that the devil employs in his workshop. These idle hands have tasted more rewarding involvement in kidnapping and its allied forces of criminal adventure by which the criminals claim ransom of more than 50 million naira per victim and in one single stroke lasting only a few days of efforts. The government must create room for full employment otherwise the nation is not safe”, he said.

For National Coordinator of the coalition of 46 Civil Society Organisations under auspices of the Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN), Okechukwu Nwanguma, he argues that there is no use talking about expectations from Buhari in his second term.

To him, “Buhari’s first term was a huge set back and disappointment to Nigerians. His re-election brought gloom and sadness to majority of Nigerians who wished and voted for respite from his disastrous first term. Like majority of Nigerians, I don’t expect any good thing to come from Buhari in his second term.”

On his part, another rights activist and lawyer, Dele Igbinedion, wants President Buhari to focus on human rights enforcement mechanism.

“It seems that human rights enforcement is not in the agenda of the government. This is quite unfortunate because all the anti -corruption and economic growth achievements will be undermined if the human rights record of the government is empty.

“All over the world, governments are loved and remembered long after their tenures for their humane treatment of people than for their adventures into prosperity for the countries. So, President Buhari should address his administration’s human rights record.

“The president should also put implementation mechanisms in place for the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. The Act has laudable provisions, but the ACJA Monitoring Committee which is envisaged by the Act is virtually non functional. This has hampered the implementation of the provisions of the ACJA”, he noted.

A professor of Economics and Coordinator of Ife Development Policy Network in Obafemi Awolowo University, Abayomi Adebayo in his own review, urged the government to support the manufacturing and agriculture sectors the way it is supporting the banks. He also advocated a proper federal structure for the country.

Professor Adebayo reiterated the need to cut down on government size and cost and re-orientate the citizenry.

Speaking in the same vein, the Primate of The Church of the Lord Prayer Fellowship Worldwide (TCLPFW), Rufus Ositelu, argues that no country can move forward without power.

He submitted that until there is stable power supply and proper re-orientation of Nigerians, Nigeria may not attain any meaningful progress and development.

To the cleric, the people, who are supposed to generate electricity for Nigerians’ use, are not interested, because “they are the brains behind the importation of generating set and they don’t want their businesses to collapse.”

He decried the level of poverty in the country, just as he bemoaned the country’s current practice of federalism, insisting that its federal system is not run like those of other developed countries of the world.

To him, the parliamentary system of government was better and inexpensive than the presidential system currently in operation in the country.