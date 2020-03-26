ISAAC N. OBASI

The week of Monday March 16, to Sunday March 22, 2020, marked a turning point in both the rising cases of coronavirus (code-named COVID-19) in Nigeria, and the concomitant swift public policy response both at the federal and state government levels to this global pandemic. As at last Saturday March 21, 10 new cases were added to the existing number thereby bringing the total number of those who tested positive to the coronavirus to 22. Before 12 noon on Sunday, March 22, the total confirmed and reported cases jumped to 25, and by evening period it went to 27. The numbers are uncontrollably and dreadfully rising by the day.

This dreadful situationindeed,constitutesa serious matter of public policy concerns that should warrant bold public policy response at both levels. Policy interventions that were announced last week are: (a) the banning of travellers entering into the country from 13 countries (originally announced) and later to 15 countries all of which recorded over 1,000 cases domestically, (b) the closure of educational institutions (at all levels and across both public and private sectors), (c) the banning of large crowds in churches and mosques, as well as places of entertainment, (d) the closure of international flights at three airports (in Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt, (as originally announced) and later Lagos and Abuja airports,(e) the directive by Lagos State Governor that about 70% of public sector workers in Lagos state for instance to stay at home for at least 13 days, among other commendable measures.

At the African level, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported last Friday (March 20, 2020) that 12 African countries are now experiencing local transmission of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The report further said that as at March 19, 2020, more than 600 cases have already been confirmed in 34 African countries (see SaturdaySun, March 21, 2020). This report underscores the frightening number at which the virus is increasing as well as the fastness of the spread within African countries. The number appears apparently low because the Nigerian situation has not yet escalated in proportion to her population. This is a serious challenge to public policy, as well as to members of the public, if the public policy response is to be efficacious.

But observing closely what also happened last week among individuals and groups in Nigeria, it appears that the business-as-usual (BAU) mentality still dominates the pattern of social interactionsamong manydespite the advice by the World Health Organization(WHO) on social distancing of atleast 1 metre (i.e. 3 feet) when in midst of large number of people. This advice is a precautionary measure against being infested with the coronavirus from people coughing or sneezing among people socializing or spiritualizing. No doubt the business as usual mentality amply validatesthephraseoldhabits die hard, but the present frightening COVID-19 global pandemic situation, calls for a radical and far-reaching change of attitude and habits regardless of how deeply ingrained such habits are in our social life. It was not cheering at all watching government officials who were giving update on COVID-19 on number of times, disregarding the social distancing etiquette

Things are changing quite fast and therefore require corresponding adjustments in culturally-ingrained behaviours. But many are still sticking to the old ways of relating with others. Shaking of hands and hugging are still prevalent (for some unconsciously though). It is gladdening thatthe practice exchanging the sign of peace that involves the shaking of hands has been temporarily suspended in some churches. But more still needs to be done as it appears to me that some religious leaders are paying lip service to the social distancing advice by the WHO. Let me commend the Arch-dioceses of Lagos for excellently complying with the social distancing etiquette.

The Lagos Arch-diocesan response is very commendable as it is very innovative, comprehensive and brilliantly rationalized theologically. This is what the faithful expect from other dioceses that are still paying lip service to the social distancing etiquette. For example, other dioceses in this category are expected to be innovativeand adaptive to their local environment in responding to the need for social distancing. They can if the priests are availableorganize more Sunday Masses (or Services for other denominations) on Sunday to reduce the large crowd that usually attended such services.

Looking at the social character of the transmission of coronavirus in Nigeria, it can be classified as a ‘big man and woman’ disease. For example, the cases in Nigeria were mostly brought in by those who had returned from abroad, and these are mostly people in the middle and higher income groups.While these people remain the primary purveyors of the virus, its further spread has largely depended on those who come in contact with them. This happens in their homes, places of work, churches and mosques, schools, markets, places of entertainment, venues of conferences/seminars/workshops, and even on the roads, among others. Given the fact that this category of people are to a large extent enlightened and can therefore understand the public health implications of an overwhelming outbreak of this virus vis-à-vis our weak health system, it is in their enlightened self-interest (for the common good) that they should strictly comply with the COVID-19 social distancing advice of self-isolation and voluntary cooperation with health authorities while in such self-isolation.

There is no-gaining saying the fact that Nigeria cannot cope if it goes beyond certain number of cases of infection of this virus. The present embarrassing experience of the United States particularly in such prosperous states as New York and California constitute more than enough lessons in exposing the limit of public policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic when not proactively handled particularly at the federal level. More proactive rather than reactive responses are needed in Nigeria. As Governor of New York Andrew M. Cuomo rightly said,(on Sunday March 22, 2020), on his COVID-19 update, time matters, minutes count, and the time for action is now.

Prof. Obasi teaches Public Administration at the University of Abuja and writes via: [email protected]