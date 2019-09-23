Some Nigerians at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, have commended the National Assembly (NASS) for recommending the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, for national award in recognition of his patriotism.

They made the commendation during separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

According to them, Onyema’s philanthropic act to evacuate some Nigerians from South Africa to Nigeria free with his airline, due to xenophobia, is an achievement that is commendable.

The House of Representatives on Sept. 17, held a session in honour of Onyema, for the free air service offered by his airline, Air Peace, for the evacuation of Nigerians in South Africa.

NASS passed a resolution asking President Muhammadu Buhari, to give him a national award in recognition of his patriotism.

Mr Kehinde Ogunyele, Airport Manager of Max Air, Abuja, told NAN that Onyema’s accomplishment in deploying his aircraft to bring back “our brothers and sisters from danger is an act of integrity.

“When people do what they say they will do, it is called integrity. Some people say it was done for publicity but it is still done in good fate and it is worthy of note, “ he said.

Also speaking to NAN, Mrs Jennifer Gilbong, Inflight Supervisor, Azman Airline, Abuja, who commended NASS for the move, added that Onyema’s deed was the best at the moment.

She said such national honour for Onyema would serve as a source of encouragement to other people like him to start helping other Nigerians.

“ I am so impressed that such a man could spend his money fueling his air craft to go and bring our brothers and sisters from South Africa.

“I am a Rotarian. He also deserves a Rotary award. For NASS to decide to honour him, is a good thing and a source of encouragement for somebody like him with a large heart,’’ she said.

Also speaking with NAN, Mr Idowu Akinola, Station Manager, Air Cote d’ Ivoire, commended the plan to honour Air Peace Chairman.

He said the move was a right step in the right direction to appreciate good work.

“It is a welcome development, it is a good work he did. I wish other Nigerians will emulate what he did.

“Nigerians should be able to assist others irrespective of the tribe, religion, language, or community you come from. (NAN)