From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has said that Nigerians are responsible for the present socio-economic problems ravaging the country.

Nwajiuba stated this while receiving an award, based on his tireless contributions to the educational sector from a northern group in Abuja, yesterday.

The Minister stressed that the present administration has done everything possible for the country to be able to meet global standards but Nigerians have refused to work.

He further urged Nigerians to change their mindset from depending on foreign products to working and using the available resources in the country.

” Every country is a product of its on people. Nobody is to be blamed for the present situations in the country. There is no policy that needed to be done that the present administration has not done. Nigerians are the only ones that have refused to implement them.

“There is nobody, who has come from any part of the world to trouble Nigeria. All the killings, stealing and refusal to manage provided equipment are perpetrated by Nigerians.

” Any problem you see in Nigeria are Nigeria made. So, while we are unable to manufacture products for export, we manufacture problems. This present administration has done everything possible to help develop this country. It is up to us as a people to come together and move the country.

The Minister, therefore added that he is interested in making Nigeria work again.