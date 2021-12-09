From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Civil Society Networks, operating in the 19 Northern states of Nigeria, Thursday, called the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the fact that Nigerians are dying slowly due to the rising cost of living occasioned by the high rate of inflation in the country.

In an open letter to the President, dated December 9 th ,a copy of which was made available to Daily Sun in Kano, they expressed concern over the proposal by the administration to do away with fuel subsidy by 2022.,

Signatories to the letter included Idris Ozovehe Muraina – Chairperson, Kogi NGOs Network, Ibrahim A. Waiya, President, Kano Civil Society Forum, Kano State, Ambassador, Ibrahim Tudu ,Chairman, Zamfara Coalition of NGOs, Zamfara State, AbdulrahmanAbdullahi, Chairman, Coalition of Civil Society organizations; Katisna State, Ibrahim Yusuf – Chairman, Association of NGOs, Gombe State among others.

According to them, the country’s inflation rate stood at a 4-year high, standing at more than 18 percent increase in March,2021, with food prices going high by almost 23 percent during the same period.

They projected that another 30 million Nigerians could jump into poverty arising from the fact that they may not be able to feed their families if fuel subsidy was removed.

They contended that the proposal to remove the subsidy, despite the strong points, deserves a second thought.

“It is our honest submission that, removal of fuel subsidy could only be perceptible when our refineries are fixed and operate maximally or they are privatized to allow private business to own and operate them” they said.

They also complained that the unemployment rate in Nigeria is alarming, saying that “The unemployment indices are really scary, dangerous and potential threat to our corporate existence, national security and unity.

The network also expressed concerns over the worsening state of insecurity in the country, especially in the North, noting that, “The threat to security of lives and properties in Nigeria has, in the recent times, been on the rise and is gradually consuming Nigerian commuters across various major roads in the country, particularly in the Northern parts”

“The continuous activities of bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram in many Northern States, such as Borno, Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and others, have adversely affected the economy of people in those states.

“Many lives and property have been destroyed. In addition to this, thousands of people have been rendered homeless, and many communities destroyed” said the letter.

“Farming activities, which remain the major preoccupation of the inhabitants of those states, was rendered almost impossible, especially during the last raining season, while educational and healthcare activities have been paralyzed and halted at some instances” they held in the letter.

They called the attention of the Federal Government on the increasing farmers/herders crisis in such places like Benue State, which has resulted into the displacement of a number of persons.

“The nonchalant attitude of Federal Government in Benue State herders/farmers crisis, would not auger well, and political differences should not give political leaders the right to jeopardize the lives of the citizenry” they stated.

