From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Venerable Julius Abejide has said primitive accumulation of wealth is leading Nigeria to doom.

“The penchant to outwit the other person and has preoccupied the minds of vast majority of Nigerians,” he said.

He was delivering a sermon in Oke-Onigbin, Isin Local Government Area, Kwara State, at the funeral for Deaconess Felicia Ajibola Fadipe. According to him, “Nigeria is in this mess because we have all become exploiters. What are we building as a nation?

“If any of us is asked today to give answer to his inadequacy, he or she cannot give. Rather, we live our lives to impress others, instead of honouring God.

“God is not asking you as a leader to conquer the world. He is asking us to be honest and trustworthy with our time and resources. Both leader and the led are to use their time and resources for the betterment of humanity.”

The clergyman added that God would judge everyone according to his or her deeds in the hereafter.

Deputy governor of Kwara State, Mr. Kayode Alabi, had earlier tasked the church and other religious organisations to always pray for Nigeria to overcome its challenges. He attributed the country’s problems to the negative mindset of Nigerians towards their fatherland: “The church has a role to play in getting the country out of the current quagmire. I challenge all men of God to pray for our nation.

“There is nothing prayer cannot do. The only way we can have peace, progress and tranquillity is for all of us to review our mindset. With this, Nigeria will become a better place for all.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the service, first son of the deceased, Dr. Olugbenga Fadipe, extolled the virtues of his mother: “She was to us a disciplinarian who did not tolerate nonsense.

“She imbibed kindness and generosity in us her children. That was why she was respected in the community. I am going to miss her prayers and counsel at all times.”

Dignitaries at the event included the chairman of the local government area, Mr. Tunde Fadipe; member of the House of Representatives (Isin/Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency) Abdulraheem Ajuloopin; former senator representing, Kwara South, Suleiman Makanjuola Ajadi, and top traditional rulers from Isin and environs.

