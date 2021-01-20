From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Former Jigawa Governor Alhaji Sule Lamido has accused the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for causing disunity amongst Nigerians since it took power in 2015.

Alhaji Sule Lamido made the remark on Wednesday)at the formal inauguration of a 29-man reconciliation committee of the state’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Governor said the APC had before taking over ‘accused us (PDP members) of breeding ‘Boko Haram, corruption and all forms of evil are being associated with us.’

Lamido added that ‘even though they accused us with [fomenting] Boko Haram, today a more daring criminality of banditry and kidnapping is being perpetrated under their nose without any solution in sight.

‘People are being maimed, killed in their homes, towns and villages completely sacked while their women were subjected to utter humiliation under the watchful eyes of those in power today,’ the ex-governor said.

Lamido charged the members of the reconciliation committee to be just and fair in their approach to aggrieved members in order for their work to be effective.

‘When making the effort of reconciling we have to forgive and let go of our perceived grievance to enable the healing process to take place for the sake of the country,’ he pleaded.

The former governor appealed to aggrieved members to put the party before themselves and remember that they were once chosen as either political appointees or elected members over and above some other members that might not have been happy at that time.

On his part, the Chairman of the state PDP, Dr Babandi Ibrahim, said that the party will do everything humanly possible to ensure that every aggrieved member is contacted.