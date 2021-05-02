From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, has accused some Nigerians of being hypocritical when it comes to religion.

He explained that most Nigerians say something under the umbrella of religion and do the opposite.

Archbishop Kaigama, in a homily delivered at St Anthony Catholic Church, Jabi, Abuja, said: ‘Nigeria is reckoned as one of the most religious nations on earth. Our places of worship are often filled with worshippers. But our daily actions reflect a wide discrepancy from the tenets of the religions we profess.

‘Despite our religiosity, we continue to witness an acute rise in the number of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and militants, not to talk of corrupt officials. We price evil over good, laud violence over peace and personal economic interests over collective nation building.

‘In the face of rising challenges of all kinds in our nation, we feel duty bound to ask if those who represent our collective interests in the Presidency, Senate, House of Representative, etc, make the dividends of democracy come to us or they are only experiencing the fruits of democracy in their pockets, and with their families and friends instead of all Nigerians?’

The Archbishop expressed his fears concerning rising insecurity in the country, which, he said, has threatened corporate existence, economic growth and political stability.

‘Nigeria is faced with consuming insecurity, excruciating poverty, spiralling unemployment and arbitrary destruction of human lives. It’s very painful and shameful that a country blessed with abundant resources, so endowed with intellectuals, professionals of eminent credentials, and hard working people should suffer the kind of crippling poverty and social deprivation that gave birth to multi-dimensional violence.

He asked for God’s grace for renewal, productive governance and a godly management of resources, devoid of selfishness, nepotism, bigotry.

The Reverend informed the Church that the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has requested that during the month of May, which is the month of Mary, the entire Church should invoke the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for the end of COVID-19 pandemic.

He requested the Church to specially remember those most affected by the pandemic by praying the Holy Rosary personally and link it up to Catholic shrines around the world where prayers will be ongoing.