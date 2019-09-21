Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is very important and more beneficial for Nigeria as a nation to remain together, than to be apart.

“Rather than promoting division, Nigerians should continue to promote unity and togetherness,” Osinbajo said on Saturday in Osogbo while delivering the 8th convocation lecture of the Osun State University.

He spoke on the theme “Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still Holds The Key To Africa’s Development”.

“It is not not true that our diversity is an impediment to our sustainability; our strength is in our size.

“Great nations are those that stay together despite their diversity.

“Going our separate ways will not solve our problems; staying together will be of great benefit to us.

“Nigeria still holds the key to Africa’s development and remains a regional champion.

“Our manifest destiny is to lead Africa and the world, so we must be united.

“Nigeria’s outstanding endowments are facing challenges, but the nation must follow the path that made other nations great.”

He emphasised the need for Nigeria to embrace merit over quota in appointments, and also invest in human development capital.

The Vice President said that President Muhammadu Buhari was doing everything possible to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

“The Federal Government is investing in infrastructure, agriculture, education, power, technology, innovation and social investment programmes to empower Nigerians.

“On a daily basis, the Federal Government feeds 9.5 million children under its National School Feeding Programme in 26 states in the country.

“Already, 520 Nigerians have been engaged under the N-Power programme, while tradermoni programme to empower petty traders is still ongoing,” he said.

Osinbajo also said that the Buhari led-administration would continue to fight against corruption to move Nigeria forward.

He said that the menace was fighting back, but declared that its kicks would not deter government’s resolve to flush it.

In his remarks, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the university wherever they found themselves.

Prof. Labode Popoola, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, in his speech, said that 49 students made First Class, while 670 had Second Class Upper.

Popoola said that 892 students made Second Class Lower, 194 Third Class, while nine graduated with Pass degrees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that interior minister Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Jim Ovie, CEO Zenith Bank, Mr Wale Babalakin, Chairman, University of Lagos Governing Council, and Mrs. Nike Okundaye, CEO Nike Gallery, bagged honorary degrees at the ceremony. (NAN)