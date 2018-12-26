Children of the devil, driven by inordinate ambition and an insatiable quest for the vanishing illusions of materialism, will go to any length to make money, drive flashy cars and wear expensive jewelry. In their bid to actualise their dreams, they indulge in multiple fetish activities, they can use their relatives for money rituals, they can even subscribe to the machinations of the devil, compromise their own lives, parts of their bodies and other despicable activities all in their commitment to be seen as successful. There are those who also see this season as a time to prey on the emotions of other people. Ladies are desperate to get married. The married ones are desperate to have children. Young men are desperate to respond to social expectations and make money. Graduates are desperate to secure employment in the next year. Politicians are ultimately desperate to win elections in the next year. These are politicians we only see or hear their names during election years, then after elections, they disappear into thin air, counting their booties and laughing at the electorates who they see as an item of use and dump value. For some self-styled spiritualists, this is the time to become more relevant and make money. These spiritualists pretend to offer the impossible and promise the implausible. With a desperate populace who do not see anything bad in subscribing to magic, wonder and arbitrariness, they patronise these spiritual touts and part with their money and sundry material items. Some pastors are in business in this season. They organise miracle crusades, healing sessions and pretend to call down the heavens by fire and by force. Faced with a gullible populace, they manipulate various portions of the Bible, blackmail their audience into parting with money with one eye to their bank accounts.

We should all beware in this season. There is wickedness in the land, the desperate and those established in treachery are on the prowl. There is too much glitz and shine in the land and unfortunately, some people get carried away by them. Friends, fans and countrymen, be reminded that all that glitters is not gold. The genuine and those who are ideologically persuaded, those inclined to good behaviour, moral rectitude and honesty should not be moved or affected by all the rush and push of the season. In the midst of all the fanfare, death and tragedy lurk around. They are never far away from joy and merriment. Therefore, beware and be cautious. In this season, it is easy to identify a young man or a young woman as doing well. Such quick judgment of success can put other people under pressure. Our society is indeed crazy with a value of success that is regrettably shallow and cosmetic. The young boy who has no means of income but drives the latest automobile is doing well. Our society is not interested in any kind of success that does not immediately translate to immediate wealth. Once a youth drives an expensive car, he is doing well. With his cash, he can tame the law, tame social perception of his person and tame every social structure that may query his source of wealth. Our young, successful brother, sister, cousin or even uncle is nice as long as he throws cash around, the source is absolutely immaterial. However, his counterpart who has made a first class in the university, who has completed a Ph.D., who has made a certain discovery in medicine, science or technology, who has, through hard work and perseverance achieved a modest success is not celebrated. Such is the nebulous consciousness of our social values.