From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said some concerned Nigerians have appealed for action against the menace of fake news and misinformation in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while receiving a team from The Guardian Newspaper in Abuja. He also said charlatans and hack writers have taken over the media space.

The minister, however, said the media remains indispensable to the sustenance of a virile democracy.

“In the past few days, this office has received appeals from many concerned Nigerians asking the Federal Government to do something about the rising wave of fake news and misinformation. I am also aware that, publicly, some well meaning Nigerians have issued such appeals,” he said.

Mohammed said no true democracy can survive without a professional, responsible and independent media, adding that it was in this context that the government continued to view the media as a strong partner.

Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Mr. Martins Oloja, said the newspaper remained loyal to the Constitution of Nigeria and would not yield its platform to those seeking to undermine the country’s unity.