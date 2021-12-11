From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has noted that any Nigerian determined to work hard could achieve his/her life goals irrespective of the limitations of birth.

Dr Onu said this at the public presentation of the book My Participations written by Chief Bisi Akande in Lagos.

In a statement by the ministry’s Press and Public Relations officer, Josephine Ademu, the minister, who was the chairman of the event, said Nigeria shouldo continue to build on the efforts of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to restore to the nation, the Nigerian spirit of hard work, determination, perseverance and honesty. He described Chief Bisi Akande as the “politicians politician” who despite his success in life remained “humble and ever smiling”.

Dr Onu described the life of Chief Akande as a testament to the immense opportunities that abound in the country.

He said: “The life story of the ever smiling Chief Abdulakareem Adebisi Akande, the Asiwaju of Ila-Orangun, shows that our nation is a country of great opportunities. The changes that took place just within one generation in his life are awesome. He was born poor, but he never allowed it to deter him. He was elected governor of his state and served as National Chairman of four different political parties. He became the politicians’ politician. Yet, he remains humble.”

He described the celebrant as a unique person who deserves to be celebrated. He said: “Chief Bisi Akande is a unique personality who deserves to be celebrated. He is a self-made man who worked very hard and was determined to succeed in life. He did not go to any secondary school. He never saw the inside of any university, except for short courses, later in life. Yet, through home studies and learning by correspondence, he worked hard to obtain the certificate of a chartered secretary and later became a qualified accountant at the tender age of 22 years. He always stood by whatever he believed in. His honesty saved him several times in his life. “

Going down memory lane, Dr. Onu said that the formation of APC was not only unique but extraordinary in Nigeria and in Africa, recalling that political parties that controlled government gave up their identities and came together in a merger to form a political party.

Said he: “We must always remember that in less than two years, the APC made a major and historic achievement by moving from being an opposition political party to becoming a governing party. This was the first time ever in our history, for a sitting president to be defeated by the opposition.”

