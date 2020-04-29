Magnus Eze, Enugu

As residents of Ebonyi State battle hunger occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, a humanitarian group, De Norsemen Kclub International, has donated food items to Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The items included over 100 bags of 5kg rice and 100 cartons of noodles which were presented to the council for distribution to the poor and vulnerable.

South East zonal Director of the group, Okenwa Uka, who presented the materials to the Chairman of the local government, Felix Igboke, at the Isu, said the nation cannot fight COVID-19 without fighting the attendant hunger that has come with the shut down and sit-at-home order by government. He noted that the effects of COVID-19 pandemic were capable of killing anybody, and should not be treated with levity.

According to him, the donation was to assist both federal and the state governments to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the lives of poor Nigerians, especially Ebonyians.

He disclosed that the organisation had set up anti-COVID-19 Committee to sensitise the masses on the need to adhere to precautionary measures spelt out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Igboke has extended help to several persons, even outside the council and as a result, we said no matter how little the items, we are coming to give to the people, it’s better than coming with nothing. All we are asking is that let this little token get to the target recipient. Our thinking is that COVID-19 cannot be fought, without fighting hunger-20,” he said.