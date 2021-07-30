From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has, however, dismissed the claim of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar that Nigerians can’t wait to vote the PDP in 2023, emphasising that Nigerians cannot return to Egypt again.

National Secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John Akpanudoedehe, who stated this said nothing good would come out the opposition party.

“Atiku ought to know that Nigerians can never return to Egypt again. They cannot vote the PDP in 2023 having tested the party and known that it is a failure. In other words, nothing good can come out PDP. They were there for 16 years without anything to show for it. The achievements of our party in the less than eight years in power has eclipsed the PDP 16 wasted years. APC is not in the class with the PDP in many ways,” he said.

