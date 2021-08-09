By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

As MTN gears up towards its 20th anniversary, many Nigerians have shared their opinion about the company’s operation in the country, highlighting how it has contributed positively to their lives.

The ICT and telecoms company began operations in Nigeria in 2001. 20 years later, it has become an integral part of Nigeria’s telecommunications success story.

Samuel Adekoya, an alumnus of MTN scholarship credited it with providing him with the right platform to excel academically.

‘The scholarship allowed me to concentrate on my studies and provided me with extra motivation to attain my first-class goal in Accounting. I am eternally grateful to MTN and wish the company another 20 years of success in Nigeria,’ he said.

MTN is set to reconstruct the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway under the road infrastructure task credit (RITC) scheme, and this has received commendations from Nigerians.

Karl Toriola, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, said in a statement: ‘We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our participation in the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit (RITC) Scheme. This is in response to the Government’s drive towards public-private partnerships in the rehabilitation of critical road infrastructure in Nigeria. We intend to participate in the restoration and refurbishment of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.’

Susan Orji described the road project as a birthday gift from MTN to Nigerians.

‘This is a great 20th-anniversary gift from MTN to us. We cannot wait for the road project to be complete as it will contribute greatly to rural development.’

There have been commendations towards MTN on social media for its contribution to the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and providing relief to millions of Nigerians. The company donated $25 million to the Nigerian government for the purchase of vaccines.

