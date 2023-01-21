By Henry Uche, Lagos

The perennial woes of Nigerians may come to an end only if eligible voters would do away with sentiments and vote wisely (without the inducement) in the coming general elections.

Economic watchers (including foreign observers) believe that Nigeria is a blessed country but inflicted with bad leaders who have remorselessly and shamelessly raped the country to a coma. To some, citizens are suffering from a ‘resource curse’ (a situation where people suffer untold hardship even though they are blessed with abundant human and natural resources).

With the 2023 general elections at hand, so many civil organisations are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to sensitise and empower voters for them to see the need to vote (in) capable and competent leaders into different levels of governance.

One such civic organisation is the Africa Leadership Group (ALG) which believes that mismanagement of public resources and maladministration has not only kept the country in the economic dungeon but has elevated the country to a contemptible level of poverty capital of the world, hence the need to stop the giant of Africa from its profuse bleeding.

If Nigerians must heave a sign of relief from the current state of dystopia, the ugly narrative must be changed and the need to swiftly disabuse the minds of many Nigerians politically must be taken very seriously to usher in a people-centred (welfare) government.

For this purpose, the ALG in one of its Nigeria Leadership Series Sessions again pushed and advocated for quality leadership across the board, featuring an academic, Professor Remi Sonaiya, who was the former presidential candidate of KOWA Party.

With the host who is also the Chairman & Founder of ALG- Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the session focused on Leadership and National Development as it affects our national and collective living.

Speaking during the session, Professor Sonaiya affirmed that Nigerians can really end the activities of economic

plunderers with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), only if they can abruptly say ‘no’ to any form of baits presented in any guise by any person or group to lure them (voters) into selling their votes.

According to her, it’s high time Nigerians jettison mundane gratifications and looks up to the ultimate goal by exercising their franchise without fear or favour of any kind.

Sonaiya bemoaned Nigeria’s incessant borrowing and outsourcing solutions which could have been solved if the APC administration had looked inward for intelligent men and women.

“Stealing of public resources has kept Nigerians in abject poverty. After the general elections, I want to see a leader with a clear vision. A leader who will do the right thing at the right time and right place with the right resources, which guarantees the right results,” Sonaiya said.

She frowns at the level of abandoned projects littered in the country, which is proof of mental bankruptcy on the side of political leaders who have no Midas touch. “Deficiency in character, competency and capacity has done unprecedented harm to Nigerians over the years,” she affirmed.

On his part, Pastor Ighodalo expressed optimism in the resuscitation of the country saying, “Nigeria belongs to all of us, we’re not running anywhere. What we need is credible leaders” he maintained.

He assured Nigerians that the group would continue to assemble experts across disciplines for conscientious cross-pollination of ideas that would translate to economic growth and development for every Nigerian. He added that such brainstorming sessions are very essential for Nigeria’s economic health.

Other participants spoke of the need to put an end to kleptocracy, kakistocracy and gerontocracy by actively participating in politics.