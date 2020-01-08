Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The numbers of Nigerians committing crimes abroad have dropped by over 65 percent, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has said.

This is even as he disclosed that the NCAC has concluded plans to unveil a product geared towards rewarding Nigerians who are making marks in the country.

Runsewe also canvassed the native intelligent approach to culture, which he said is culturally accepted, saying it will uplift the Nigerian society by reducing crime rate in the country.

He maintained that it was not everything Nigerians saw on the internet that they should pick, stating that some of the information on the internet were not good for the Nigerian culture.

“In the recent time, the numbers of Nigerians involved in criminal and illegal activities all over the world have dropped. It is over 65 percent. It has dropped.”

Giving reasons for the drastic reduction, Runsewe said it was due to the improvement recorded in the government circles, particularly the Nigerian Immigration Service.

“Before now, when somebody commits a crime abroad, he gets to the airport and he takes care of one or two interests, they will allow him to go home. The same person, within two weeks, will get a new passport and fly back.

“The Immigration have changed those things. Before you get a passport, you must be identified to your local government. That is the disconnection before now. At the moment, when somebody commits crime, right from the airport, he is being handed over to the security agents of Nigeria. The only thing remaining is that the security agents should trace that person to his local government to go and celebrate him in his local government that he is a disgrace to Nigeria,” Runsewe added.

Runsewe further expressed regret over the killing of Favour Daley-Oladele, a final year student of the Lagos State University by her boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi, for ritual purpose.