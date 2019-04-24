Job Osazuwa

Worried by the number of hours that many Nigerians spend daily in their quest to eke out a living, they have been advised to develop the habit of observing routine relaxation.

The situation is further compounded by the everyday gridlock experienced by many workers and business people in major busy cities across Nigeria. For instance, millions of Lagos residents lose several hours while going and returning from their places of work daily.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has placed the lifespan of the average Nigerian at 48. Though there are many factors responsible for the unpalatable development, stress is one of the major factors.

With this in view, one of the directors of Crown City Park Resort and Hotel, Agbara, Ogun State, Mrs. Oyebola Adepitan, emphasised the importance of regular relaxation recently.

Adepitan said it was unfortunate that many people have been addicted to working persistently without planning for adequate relaxation.

She explained that human nature was designed by God to labour and rest afterwards. She warned that not observing periodic breaks for quality rest could be dangerous to one’s health. She stressed that the body system was usually reinvigorated to function better after putting it to rest, and many Nigerians develope life-threatening chronic illnesses because they do not relax enough.

Adepitan said her team was visiting private and government establishments in Lagos and Ogun states to enlighten the workers that, after work, they need to relax in a serene environment for their own benefit.

Explaining why it took the management about 15 years to build the recreational centre, she said the quest to have a unique and top-notch resort, where people could interact with nature, a home far away from the hustle and bustle of typical cities, was one of the reasons the project dragged on for a long time.

Adepitan stated that, after years of feasibility studies to build a place that would serve as entertainment and hospitality hub for the people, which would help to increase their lifespan, the mission was now being accomplished, gradually.

The resort, which is built on an expanse of land measuring 38 acres, is adorned with trees, flowers, lawns and green fields. There are three water fountains in different parts of the premises for customers’ pleasure. She explained that the five hexagonal and octagonal gazebos that are strategically spread on the field were designed to meet different customers’ needs. For instance, she said at the Olota Gazebo, fresh palm wine, snail and bush meat are available. Local indoor games such as ludo, ayo and the likes are available for guests to entertain themselves.

“My husband and I decided to build a place that is beautiful and calm, which has been lacking in this Agbara-Atan axis. The idea is for people around here to have something they can enjoy without travelling far to access same facility.

“Since there was no water here as it is available in Lagos beaches, we started planting flowers in order to bring people close to nature. We hired horticulturists to plant and nurture flowers, which took us some years to arrive at what we wanted,” Adepitan said.

She said the idea was to have a recreational centre for weddings, anniversaries, retreats, picnics and other forms of relaxation. She added that schoolchildren could also come to the place for excursions.

“We have separate swimming pools for infants, teenagers and adults. Plans are on to build one more, which will be reserved for important personalities that might not want to mingle with the crowd,” she said.

The director assured fun-seekers of maximum protection against all forms of insecurity. She also disclosed that many foreign nationals and upper-class Nigerians have been coming to lodge in the hotel as a result of the numerous fringe benefits given to lodgers.

Adepitan noted that that maintaining quality and meeting customers’ demands has remained the immediate priority of the centre.

However, she expressed concern over the dilapidated Agbara-Atan Road, where the amusement park and hotel is located, but was optimistic that the governor-elect of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, would rehabilitate the road when he assumes office. She said the road is too important to be ignored, as there are several companies in the axis.

Another top management staff at the park, Oluwatobi Adepitan, who conducted the reporter round the facility, said the centre has become the most sought-after venue since it was launched in December 2018.

He said when the on-going mini zoo-park is completed, it would bring additional excitement to customers.

He pledged that the standard already put in place at the resort would be maintained, adding that the charges were pocket-friendly.

He told Daily Sun that the field was regularly fumigated to ward off reptiles, snakes, scorpions, and other venomous critters.