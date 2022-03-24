Nigerians from all walks of life, including friends and family members, gathered to celebrate the life and times of Major-General Henry Edmund Olufemi Adefope.

The event, which witnessed the gathering of eminent citizens, was put together by his family members. Eminent Nigerians present at the event included Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Otunba J.K. Randle, Pastor Wale Adefarasin and Prof. Anthony Kila.

Leading the eulogy during the memorial event and unveiling of the book, “Major-General Henry Edmund Olufemi Adefope: A Legacy of Honour,” in Lagos on Thursday, was his first daughter and second child, Justice Olubola Adefope, who spoke on the topic: “A Legacy of Honour.” She described Adefope as a “Cherished child among his siblings.”

Saying that her father was “a man who was at peace with his life,” she added that the major general “loved Nigeria with a passion and hated the endless pursuit of money.”

Corroborating Adefope’s daughter was a retired Deputy Director of Sports, Usman Mamman Gora, who in his speech, described him as “A man who was committed to sports development.”

Gora noted that Maj.-Gen. Adefope vowed to develop sports in Nigeria, while completing the stadium in record time.

Also, Nigeria’s renowned chartered accountant, JK Randle, who reviewed the aforementioned book described Adefope as “An officer of the Nigerian Army and a gentleman to the core.

Dr. Issa Aremu, General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NVTGTWN), Director of Centre for International Advanced Professional Studies (CIAPS), Lagos, Professor Anthony Kila and other dignitaries also poured out their touching tribute to the great legend.

