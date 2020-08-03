The on-going Dangote ‘Bag of Goodies Season 2 Consumer Promo’ has triggered excitement across the country as more winners continued to emerge with many winning millions of Naira, goody bags, recharge cards and several others mouth-watering prizes.

Just last week, the company sent credit alerts of One Million Naira each to the first three winners that won in the Dangote Cement Promo in a ceremony witnessed by the media and family members of the winners. This is in fulfilment of the company’s promise to make one thousand people millionaires, in its on-going “Bag of Goodies: Spell Dangote and win a Million Naira Consumer Promo, which commenced a few weeks ago.

Already, many other lucky winners have started carting away, recharge cards and Dangote Cement Goodies packs, containing rice, salt, pasta, sugar, seasoning in the ongoing promo, said to be part of measures to alleviate the negative impacts of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic on consumers of Dangote Cement.

A bricklayer in Lagos, Mr. Adekunle Donald, said he was very excited about the promo and was expecting to win at least One Million Naira before the end of the promo.