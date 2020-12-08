From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that while Nigerians are free to protest in line with law of the land, those who hide under End SARS protests to perpetrate hooliganism will be dealt with decisively.

He gave the warning at while virtually declaring open the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020.

According to Buhari: “Let me also mention the EndSARS protests which was recently hijacked by hoodlums which resulted in loss of lives and property in many situations across the country.

“I want to reiterate our government commitment to the rights of citizens to embark on peaceful protests. However, this must be done responsibly in accordance with the laws of the land. I also want to state that any act of hooliganism hiding behind the peaceful protests, will be highly dealt with decisively to ensure the peace and stability of our nation.

The President commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their efforts at swiftly restoring law and order in various states during the large-scale criminality that ensued in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

He also commended the army for its unweaving commitment in curtailing the activities of armed insurgents, armed bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other violent groups through ongoing exercises in different parts of the country.

