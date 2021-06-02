From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has told Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 as it has only tales of killings and kidnappings to offer.

The governor, who expressed the worry that insecurity is spiralling out of control, gave the charge at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Etche Campus of Rivers State University in Abara Town of Etche Local Government Area, yesterday.

Wike said with the total collapse of security in parts of the country, it was obvious that the APC-led Federal Government could not be trusted with the future of the country.

“Don’t listen to those people, who lie to you. Those who cannot provide security for Nigeria. Are you seeing the killings everyday now? Are you not worried about this country? Is there any hope that they can offer to this country again?”

Wike boasted that unlike APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) makes promises and commits to fulfilling them without giving excuses.

According to him, his administration was on the first phase of a 45 days project flag-off and commissioning, which he described as unprecedented in the history of the country.

“You know the difference between us and them is that you can see us everyday, moving from one local government to another. It is either we are flagging-off or commissioning projects. They are not doing so because there’s nothing for them to do. They don’t have anything to show. We started on the 27 of May, 2021, and we will end the first phase on 10 of July, 2021. That’s more than a month of flagging- off or commissioning projects. Who has ever done so in this country? Have we not secured a place already in Guinness Book of records?”

Speaking further, Wike urged Etche people not be indecisive in their resolve to pitch tent with the PDP by delivering more votes to the party that brought development to them.

“Now, we are going to commission Odofur road, but with how many votes, mere seven thousand votes? You need something, but you won’t come out and give the votes. When we make promise, we fulfill it. You too, fulfill your own promise. It should be two ways, the party, PDP and you.”

Governor Wike insisted that the Rivers State University must release more funds and also supervise the contractors handling the construction work at Etche closely.

He said his administration would not compromise quality work and declared that 40 plots of land would be acquired opposite the campus for the sitting of police station.

“We want quality job because we are known for quality projects. From now till May, 2022, economy activities will increase here. So, please, Etche people, try and support the contractors to make sure they finish this job.”

Performing the flag-off, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Don Baridam said Governor Wike was spreading development by siting campuses of the state university in other local government areas.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, noted that when Governor Wike first made the pronouncement and followed by the release of N16 billion to ensure that the three campuses are established, most people dismissed it as mere politics.