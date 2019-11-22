Nigerian have continued to hail musician, Damini Ogulu, (Burna Boy) over his Grammy nomination.

Grammy is an award presented by The Recording Academy to recognise achievements in the music industry globally.

He was nominated in the ‘Best World Music Album’ category for his album ‘African Giant’ which also featured Angelique Kidjo who was nominated in the same category.

Reacting to his nominations, Burna Boy via his twitter handle @Burnaboy, “African Giant is Grammy Nominated! Its been a crazy day, so Grateful.

“Special shout-out to everyone on the album from the producers to co-producers to featured Artists to Engineers.

“I appreciate all your input to making the album. We should all be very proud. #grammys #GRAMMYNoms.’’

He follows in the footsteps of Seun Kuti, Femi Kuti and King Sunny Ade, who had previously been nominated in that category at the Grammy Awards. Other Nigerian Grammy nominees include Babatune Olatunji, Wizkid, Timaya and Kah Lo. The only Nigerian to win a Grammy Award remains Sikiru Adepoju.

Burna Boy’s nomination announcement on Wednesday evening sent the internet into frenzy. Femi Kuti and Innocent Idibia (2baba), Banky W, Wizkid, Davido, Tekno and Olamide congratulated him on social media.

@FemiKuti said, “Congratulations @burnaboy on the @RecordingAcad nomination best wishes and love.’’

@Official2Baba tweeted, “Yes ooo. Bless up @burnaboy. It was all a dream.’’ @BankyW said, “Our African Giant has been nominated for a GRAMMY!!!!!!

“Congratulations to @burnaboy, his Mom and the entire team. AMAZING, and well deserved.

“Anything is possible with a little bit of faith and a lot of hard work. So, so, sooo happy for him.’’

@Shaydee wrote, “@burnaboy ma mayne!!!!!! Massive congrats to you blad! You deserve that Grammy nod for sure!!!! #AfricanGiant.” Toke Makinwa @Tokstarr said, “Burna boy keeps breaking boundaries, this is such an exciting one.’’

Singer, Tekno @Alhajitekno tweeted, “Congrats on every level my brother!!! You deserve collect am! #AfricanGiant.’’

@Omojuwa tweeted, “I am glad Burna Boy let the greatness come through…it was always there, always apparent. Everyone with an eye for genuine talent could see it. Here we are!’’

@Theshawnife said, “When Burna Boy called himself an African Giant, there was outrage on Social Media for days.

“Since then, his album has made mad waves! In the African Giant song he said he would win a GRAMMY. “Now he’s en route to doing that, he literally spoke it into existence…’’