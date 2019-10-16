Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians were happy with the decision of the government to close all land border, insisting that the decision has helped in rewarding the efforts of indigenous producers.

He explained that the decision was part of measures to protect indigenous producers and Nigerians were happy because we have been relieved of infectious goods being imported into the country.

He spoke through the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, at the second edition of the national unity food fair organised by the National Council for Women Society (NCWS) in Abuja.

He maintained that the closure did not stop international trade but would rather enhance dignified trade.

“Nigeria has hard working men and women across the 36 state, with a committed government to support them earn more values for what they produce. So, we are not ending trade with countries or organisations with genuine intentions but taking steps to ensure that it is done in accordance with global best practices and trade laws.”

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who spoke at the event, explained that the fair was Nigeria’s way of joining other countries of the world to celebrate the International Day of Rural Women.

She was confident that the fair will give more credence to the idea that women are at the core of Federal Government’s plans on agriculture and rural development.

President of NCWS, Laraba Shoda, said the national food fair underscored the importance of food in the lives of mankind.

She added the event has become a rallying point for all stakeholders to take stock of progress in the food production chain.