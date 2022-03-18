From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Afe Babalola Multi System Hospital (AMSH), Kolawole Ogundipe, has said with the achievements that have been recorded by the hospital in rendering quality medical services, Nigerians, particularly politicians, have no reason to be travelling overseas for medicare.

He also revealed that the management of the hospital has declared two-day free medical services to mark the fourth anniversary of the establishment of the 400-bed medical facility.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Ogundipe made the statements, yesterday, at a press conference marking the 4th anniversary of the establishment of the 400-bed AMSH, Ado-Ekiti, which began operations in March 21, 2018.

The CMD added that the two-day free medical services would complement the corporate social responsibilities being undertaken by the hospital that had benefitted thousands of people in Ekiti and neighbouring states.

“At the inception of this hospital, under this corporate social responsibilities, all patients seeking antenatal care were enrolled at no cost from registration to delivery. In addition, indigent patients who could not access medical care were managed on founder’s accounts from time to time.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Contrary to popular belief that cost of accessing healthcare in multi system hospital is high, comparatively, the hospital offers the cheapest healthcare services given the array of services available, the highly qualified professionals involved and the kind of care we offer.

“On our platform, those whose services had been discounted ran to over N50 million, let alone those who got free health services and those whose bills were paid by Afe Babalola.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The medical practitioner said the health institution is working tirelessly to halt medical tourism draining several billions of naira from Nigerians yearly, by acquiring the best equipment and assembled array of medical professionals that can handle any complicated situation.

“We appeal to our people, particularly the political class that they have no reason travelling abroad for medical services. In UK, the cost for the treatment of Heart Valve replacement is 17,000 pounds, but in AMSH, it costs between N5 million and N7 million. Even our dialysis services is the cheapest in Ekiti,” he said.

In addition to being a centre of excellence in treatment of diseases, Ogundipe stated that AMSH is upscaling its contributions to medical education, post graduate training and research, leading to the production of virucidine herbal drug for the management of COVID-19.