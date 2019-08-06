Magnus Eze, Enugu and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has applauded Nigerians for ignoring the RevolutionNow activists, and going about their daily activities, describing it as a victory for democracy.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said: “Today, millions of Nigerians went about their businesses: work, seeking employment, attending school/college and caring for their families. By doing so, the millions defended our country’s hard-won democratic rights – by ignoring calls on social media to join a phantom ‘revolution’.”

He described those that responded to the call as doing so for selfish reasons, adding that those that did not were united in defending Nigeria’s young democracy and the rights of all to elect leaders and lawmakers.

“There were a few hundred persons today who, for their own reasons, decided to act upon the demands of a group calling itself Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria, which went on social media to ask everyday Nigerians to overthrow the government they only elected some six months ago.

“The president is humbled by the support – not for himself, or the governing party – but for the democratic values of modern-day Nigeria through the wisdom of those millions of citizens who preferred democracy and decided not to undermine an elected government. Today, joining those millions of Nigerians was not only the president and governing party at federal level, but many state governments from the opposition, trade unions, civil society organisations, media and NGOs with focus on freedom of speech. All have, rightly, united in protecting Nigeria’s young democracy and the rights of all to elect leaders and lawmakers.”

Protest not solution to our problem -DG VON

Meanwhile, Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East, Osita Okechukwu, has said street protests would not solve the problems bedeviling the country.

Okechukwu, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, shortly after his meeting with the WAWA Farmers Association, decried the call for nationwide protest attributed the poor response to the call in Enugu to the consciousness in the South East region that protest would not translate to their clamour to produce Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

He said Enugu people knew that in democracy street protest will neither alter the crisis on ground nor provide solution in the short run; for gains made in democracy throughout the world history were evolutionary and incremental not RevolutionNow.