From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Nigeria Community Association in Bangladesh (NCAB) has asked the Federal Government to immediately intervene regarding the horrendous situation of Nigerians in the country.

The NCAB also said if the Federal Government does not intervene on time, things will go seriously ugly for both Bangladesh and Nigeria.

A member of the NCAB, Gideon Onyeoma, in a letter addressed to Daily Sun, listed undue hardship, unfair treatment and illegal arrests of Nigerians in Bangladesh as acts against the community.

Onyeoma disclosed that since June, 2020, over 70 Nigerians have been arrested by the security operatives in Bangladesh with no evidence and with no proper chance for bail.

“We are the Nigeria Community Association in Bangladesh (NCAB). It is of great regret and grief that we write you this piece. We want to report to you, the situation report here in Bangladesh. We believe your medium can help in spreading and addressing the type of undue hardship, unfair treatment and illegal arrests of Nigerians living in Bangladesh.

“Since the month of June 2020, more than seventy Nigerians (70) has been arrested by the security operatives in Bangladesh, with no evidence and with no proper chance for bail.

“The type of tactics being used by the security agents is not encouraging at all. In the month of July 2020, the police operatives went to arrest a Nigerian suspect. After the arrest, they forced him to take them to where Nigerians live. He then took them to a Nigerian man’s firm around the area, thinking that he will be saved, just for them to arrest all fifteen men in the office. These men all came from Nigeria legally to Bangladesh earlier in 2020 before the pandemic. They started to buy garments products to be sent home to Nigeria, but because of the pandemic and the lockdown, they couldn’t travel back. The next thing they saw is being arrested by the police, while packing their goods at the cargo company owned by a Nigerian, Mr. Uche.

“Mr Uche himself was also taken away by the operatives, making them sixteen (16) Nigerians. Till date, they are still in jail without bail.

“Shortly after that, another set of Nigerian businessmen who came to buy garment products were also ambushed in their home and were whisked away again by another security outfit (RAB). They were slammed with the allegation that they did not possess any travel documents, even an international passport. Few days later, the Nigerian community President, Mr Frank Jacob, made sure that their international passports were provided and he also sought the help of the immigration to provide proof of their arrival in the country. This move angered the security agents so much, yet the people were not released on bail.”

Onyeoma further said also in July 2020, another set of Nigerians, 12 in numbers, were arrested on account of searching for a member of the Nigerian community.

“Few days later, another set of three persons were arrested again on account of looking for one suspect. Few days on, another set of fifteen persons were arrested illegally too.