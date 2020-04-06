Nigerians in China have donated cartons of hand sanitisers worth over N5 million to the Federal Government in support of efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

The donations are from Nigerian students resident in Wuhan, Nigerian Patriots China and Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) China.

NIDO coordinator in Guangdong province and Blue Diamond Logistics boss, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, disclosed this in Lagos while presenting the materials to the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri. They were received on behalf of Mrs. Dabiri by Prof. A. A. Bamigboye.

“COVID-19 is ravaging the whole world, killing thousands of people and ruining economies with poverty on the increase. For a developing country like Nigeria, where we are facing the challenges of funds and infrastructure deficit, it would be counter-productive if the fight is left for the federal and state governments alone. This is a time that all hands must be joined to stop the spread of the disease.

“That is why we in China decided to take the lead in being the first diaspora groups to make our contributions towards the fight against coronavirus. In the first instance, we are donating over cartons of hand sanitisers worth over N5 million. We are making this donation conscious of the fact that it is not because we have money, but because the issue at hand involves the life of human beings and the decision to settle for hand sanitisers is what will help the less-privileged Nigerians to stay safe. We decided to assist in our little way because Nigeria is our father land and one day we will leave China to retire home and we want to return to a healthy nation. It will even surprise you that these donors include Nigerian students in Wahun that the Federal Government recently gave some grants to help in their studies,”Mbisiogu said.