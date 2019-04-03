Nigerians in China have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resist the temptation of denying any geo-political zone their right of being among the six principal officers in the Ninth National Assembly; to avoid anarchy and division in the country.

Diasporans said the ongoing bickering, over the selection and election of the six major principal officers in June, could only be addressed amicably if the six geo-political zones are carried along in the scheme of things.

Diasporans, under the aegis of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), China, led by its executive president, Bryan Akiri, also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election and assured him of the support of Nigerians in China; on his efforts to reposition the economy and face of Nigeria

In a communiqué jointly signed by Akiri and Mrs Justina Okala, who is the secretary general of NIDO, China, released on Monday, after an expanded annual general meeting of Nigerians, in Beijing, the Diasporans condemned what they referred to as the “attitude of the APC trying to reduce some zones, especially the South East and North Central to a state of passive beneficiary of a unitary government,” and urged the party to grant the South East its request for the Deputy Senate President position, adding that “the party should understand the South East is very considerate by not demanding for the senate president position.”

It warned that “unfairness, injustice and inclusion deficit in any government is one compelling reason why an entire geo-political zone will revolt against constituted authorities as has witnessed in the past.”

The Diasporans argued that in the past, “the six major principal officers were shared among the geo-political zones” and not doing same will be seen by the international community and all Nigerians as “deliberate attempt by some individuals in government and the party to marginalise, punish and humiliate other zones, out of sheer hatred, and subsequently, relegate them to the background in the political business of the country.

“With regards to the incoming Ninth National Assembly, where the new elected lawmakers and their principal officers will be inaugurated in June, we write to warn that for the survival of our dear nation, the leadership which majorly comprises the six principal officers should not be greedily hijacked by few zones but equitably shared among the six geo-political zones.

“We condemn in its entirety, this situation where the APC is planning to constitute its new national assembly leadership without a single lawmaker from South East and North Central being among the six major principal officers as it used to be in the past when at least a slot was given to each each representative from each zone.