From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The out-going Chief of Mission, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Frantz Celestin, has described Nigerians in diaspora as the best of African Diaspora globally.

This is even as he hailed Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) under the Chairmanship of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for being at the forefront in its engagements with the Nigerian Diaspora Community globally.

According to a statement by Gabriel Odu, for Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit,

NIDCOM, the IOM chief stated this when NIDCOM’s Management led by Secretary to the Commission, Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi, paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja.

According to the IOM chief, Nigerian immigrants in the United States alone have more Ph.D degree holders than any other nations in the world.

According to Celestin, “IOM is committed to pushing this frontally and encouraging them coming back home to push development”.

The IOM Chief of Mission expressed the believes that after spending good number of years in Nigeria, he is ably qualified to tell the Nigerian story of strength and resilience in achieving target goals.

Earlier, Bassi, who represented the chairman of the Commission, commended the IOM Chief for his exemplary leadership in helping NIDCOM take-off immediately after its establishment with the publication of the National Diaspora Policy, making Nigeria, the first to engage its Diaspora; training of foundation staff and honouring all NIDCOM activities and engagements.

Bassi added that the IOM Chief has helped made NIDCOM a reference Agency at continental and global levels with countries like Ethiopia, Tanzania, Namibia and Turkey, embarking on study tour of NIDCOM as a model.

The IOM Chief, Celestin will be leaving Nigeria to Somalia after spending six years for further assignments.