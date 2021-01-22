By Tunde Thomas

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in the Americas has described the call for the dissolution or restructuring of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM by a group, Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants as a misguided one borne out of deliberate mis-education.

Describing the press conference where the coalition made the call on the federal government to dissolve the commission as not only laughable but also comical, the professionals in a statement by their spokesman, Engr. Gbenga Omoniya based in Maryland, USA accused members of the coalition of exhibiting deeply flawed thought process in advancing whatever grievances they may have with the commission.

While faulting the coalition’s national co-ordinator, Lekan Ekundayo’s claims that some disgruntled elements abroad are endorsing negative publicity about Nigeria because NIDCOM has become the refinery for the processing of crude, scathing criticism, and and all forms of negativism against Nigeria , Omoniya said the coalition which Ekundayo purportedly represents lacks the presence of mind to understand the fact that in a free world even in Nigeria that people can never share the same opinion about the situation of their country, and how it is being administered.

Another Nigerian in diaspora, Dr. Bamidele Adamolekun based in Washington DC in a statement described the call for the dissolution of NIDCOM as shocking, and bewildering considering the sterling efforts the agency has put into action with visible positive results in just over a year of its establishment and with the accolades pouring in torrents for the leadership from even non-Nigerians across the globe.

Describing members of the coalition as a group of frustrated, no-focus, directionless handfuls and a noisemaking harem that the public should discard like a piece of trash, Adamolekun said: “If a group is even ignorant of what an agency of the Federal Government is established to do, how do you take such individuals very seriously? Challenging the coalition’s Co-ordinator, Ekundayo to mention the names of those involved in the allegations he leveled against NIDCOM, Adamolekun said the Commission since inception has not relented in its efforts at putting the interests of Nigerians, and Nigerians in diaspora at the forefront of pursuing its mandate.

In the same vein, the Nigerian National Association in Scotland (NNA-S) has expressed dismay because of the call for NiDCOM dissolution.

“As one of the Nigerian associations in the Diaspora whose interests are being served with the creation of this commission, it is of utmost importance to lend our weight to NiDCOM, which has performed creditably well and beyond our imagination in helping to restore the dignity of Nigerians wherever they may be by speaking for those of us in distress either collectively or individually in their host countries under the leadership of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“It is important to remind the Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants (if it’s indeed a Coalition) that NiDCOM’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer has been actively and positively engaged in the affairs of diasporia Nigerians as far back as 2005 as the Chairperson House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs. She declined to return to the House for a fourth term even when the ovation of her superlative accomplishments was loudest because she wanted to give the younger generation a chance. And she did. This act of political maturity and selflessness is very rare, if at all in existence, among Nigeria’s political class”, Dr Adisa Tomori, president of NNA-A stated in a statement of Friday.