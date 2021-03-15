NIGERIANS in diaspora have lampooned Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, for dismissing Mr. Mark Gbillah, representing Gwer East Federal Constituency of Benue State, from presenting a petition on behalf of the Mutual Union of Tiv in America (MUTA).

The March 10 incident on the floor of the green chamber drew the ire of Nigerians who described the development as dictatorship and an attempt to silence some Nigerians who were grieving over the forceful takeover of their ancestral lands by marauding herders.

MUTA in a statement by its President, Simon Kusugh and Prof Joseph Zume released yesterday reminded the Deputy Speaker that Nigerians abroad are greatly subsidising the federal budget yearly.

“These are the groups of Nigerians that Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives argues