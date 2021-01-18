From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

An NGO has alleged a plot by some Nigerians in the Diaspora to plunge the country into chaos by sponsoring terrorism to distract the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria First, a social-political and economic organisation, made the claim on Monday in Abuja at its inaugural press briefing on the state of the nation.

Nigeria First President Philip Agbese stressed that it is time to save Nigeria before the destructive elements achieve their aims and that all acts of socio-political or economic sabotage must be resisted.

Agbese called for a proper check on fake news which, according to him, is responsible for the escalation of numerous protests in the country like the #EndSARS demonstrations, which is doing the country more harm than good.

‘Nigerians must rebuke the negative influence and interference by Nigerians in Diaspora who do not mean well for the country. The fact that they have elected to be against Nigeria is a shame that should require that they bury their heads in shame.

‘Nigeria First wishes to reiterate that moving forward it shall regularly be carrying out activities that would name and shame these despicable Nigerians in the Diaspora that are working in hands with enemies of Nigeria in undermining sustainable growth and development in the country.

‘Nigeria First shall also endeavour to demand decisive actions to be taken against those in Nigeria and the Diaspora to preserve our nascent democracy and save Nigeria disintegration.

‘Nigeria First shall also utilise all necessary means to ensure that those against the interest of Nigeria are exposed and made to face the full wrath of the law,’ Agbese stated.