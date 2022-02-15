Citing his national acceptance and governance expertise, Nigerians in Germany, under the aegis of Nigerian Union, on Sunday, declared their allegiance and support for Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, as their candidate for the 2023 presidency.

The group made its declaration at a special dinner in Frankfurt Germany in honour of the former Abia state governor.

It also promised to galvanise and expand support both from home and abroad for Kalu.

The group said it had carried out extensive research on Kalu and other aspirants, and discovered that his record of achievements as governor and at the ninth Senate stand him out.

The group said Kalu’s detribalised character would unite the nation and also foster peace and unity which the nation desperately needs.