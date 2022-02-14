Nigerians in Germany under aegis of the Nigerian Union have declared support and allegiance to the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as their candidate for the 2023 Presidency.

The group made their declaration at a special dinner held in Frankfurt Germany in honour of the former Abia governor, citing his national acceptance and governance expertise ,

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The group also promised to galvanize and expand support both home and abroad for Kalu, saying they

had carried out extensive research on Orji Kalu and other aspirants and discovered that Kalu’s record achievements as Governor and in the 9th Senate stands him out.

The group mentioned that Orji Kalu’s detribalised character will unite the nation and also foster peace and unity which the nation desperately needs.