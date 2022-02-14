By Iheanacho Nwosu, Lagos

Citing his national acceptance and governance expertise, Nigerians in Germany under the aegis of the Nigerian Union on Sunday declared their allegiance and support to Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as their candidate for President in 2023.

The group made their declaration at a special dinner held in Frankfurt Germany in honour of the former Abia governor. The group also promised to galvanise and expand support both home and abroad for Kalu.

According to the group they had carried out extensive research on Orji Kalu and other aspirants and discovered that Kalu’s record achievements as Governor and the 9th Senate stand him out.

The group mentioned that Orji Kalu’s detribalised character will unite the nation and also foster peace and unity which the nation desperately needs.