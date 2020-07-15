Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group of Nigerians living Italy have expressed satisfaction with the Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, His Excellency Yusuf Jonga Hina, over his proactive step in enlightening Nigerians on COVID-19 pandemic.

They also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of the ambassador for his commitment and fatherly disposition to Nigerians in Italy.

President of the group, Hon Samson Hodge, who made the appeal on the platform of National Union of Nigerian Association in Italy (NUNAI), in a statement in Benin City, commended the Federal Government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

‘We want to thank God for keeping us alive up till this time and condoling with those who lost their loved ones during this trying period.

‘The pandemic is very scary. It has changed the world for ever. But we must move ahead and abide by the guidelines

‘We want to use this medium to thank the federal government of Nigeria for their efforts to contain this crisis irrespective of our shortcomings.

‘We urge them to do more. Nigerians in Italy benefited from the magnanimity of the Embassy under the leadership of Ambassador Yusuf Jonga Hina, who upon arrival, collaborated with (NUNAI) to host the first three-days Nigerian /Italian business forum November 2018.

‘Jonga has continued to push for the unity of Nigerians and improved services at the Embassy with positive reforms aimed at improving the welfare of Nigerians in Italy,’ the statement said.

‎According to the group, year 2020 was supposed to be a consolidating period but, unfortunately, tragedy struck and affected so many of the ongoing projects, adding that in spite of that Ambassador Hina continued to drive for the welfare of Nigerians living in Italy which gave rise to Nigerians obtaining documentation early enough to benefit from the host government policy of regularisation of immigrants 2020.

‘Therefore, recalling the Ambassador at this time will be counter-productive. So we are appealing to President Buhari to reconsider their position to retain Ambassador Yusuf Jonga Hina,’ the group pleaded.

