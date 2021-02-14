From Tony Osauzo, Benin City

Nigerians resident in Italy have expressed joy following action taken by the Controller General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede, in ensuring more passport booklets are made available those seeking to obtain passports.

A viral media report had trailed shortages of Nigerian passports in Italy, following outcry by members of the National Union of Nigeria Association in Italy (NUNAI) penultimate week.

Commenting on the development in a statement in Benin City yesterday, leader of the Nigeria community in Palermo, Italy, Pastor Mike Oputteh, expressed joy that the immigration boss has come to their rescue in addressing shortages of passport booklets.

He, however, appealed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to abolish what he described as service charges of £30 and £50 being paid on passports after thumb printing.

He explained that the issues of shortages began to receive urgent attention when the CG deployed the trio of Hajiya Laria Mohammed, Mrs Makcit Dauda and Mr Ebulum Charles to Rome.