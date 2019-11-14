Brown Chimezie

History was made in Rangon, Myanmar recently, as Nigeria Embassy in Thailand conducted election where Mr Ben Elochukwu Egwim a member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo emerges as 1st president, Nigeria In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Myanmar, while Mr Chukwuazor Chidiebere becomes his Vice President.

In event attended by the Ambassador of Nigeria to Thailand, His Excellency Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli and other embassy officials, the election, which was, described as free and fair witnessed large turnout of Nigerians from all provinces of Myanmar.

In his remarks, the president Ohanaeze Myanmar, Mr Chibuzora Paul described the exercise as a success. He said with the formation of NIDO in Myanmar, problems of visa extension and alleged extortion of Nigerians seeking visa application will now be gradually addressed.

On how Nigerians felt during the exercise, the, the Traditional Prime Minister, Kachi Orji said the exercise will further improve relationship between Nigerians and the host community.

While paying glowing tributes to The King of Six nations, HRH (Amb.) Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche for his contributions to the success of the election, the treasure Ohanaeze Myanmer, Kingsly Okafor described him as a royal father with heart of gold adding that Nigerians in Myanmar will work hard to emulate him.

In his address, the new NIDO President, Mr Egwim said his victory at the poll is victory for all Nigerians in that country. He said top on his agenda is to solve numerous visa challenges facing Nigerians in Myanmar as well as welfare package for Nigerian prisoners in Myanmar.

Earlier in his address, Ambassador Bamalli urges Nigerians in Myanmar to eschew attitudes that could portray Nigerians in bad light. He said The Federal Government under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari was ready to protect the interest of Nigerians in the Diaspora.