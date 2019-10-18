As part of efforts to unite Nigerians in South East Asia and the Mekong region, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Thailand, His Excellency, Nuhu Bamalli, recently visited Myanmar, where he met Nigerians resident in that country.

In the meeting graced by the vice president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Myanmar, Mr. Ogbu Kenechukwu Dennis, the secretary-general, Arc. Nwaizu Henry, assistant publicity secretary, Nwogu George Chibuzor, South Dagon leader, Onyemoro Thaddeus, traditional prime minister of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Myanmar, Orji Emmanuel, publicity secretary, Pastor Goodluck Izuchukwu, and assistant traditional prime minister, Chukwuemeka Hygenus, they all commended Bamalli for his intiative in visiting Nigerians in Myanmar, which presently has no Nigerian embassy.

While showering praises on Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, HRH Eze Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche, Ogbu said his fatherly role in bringing Ndigbo and other Nigerians in South East Asia together would forever remain in their minds.