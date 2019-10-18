As part of efforts to unite Nigerians in South East Asia and the Mekong region, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Thailand, His Excellency, Nuhu Bamalli, recently visited Myanmar, where he met Nigerians resident in that country.
In the meeting graced by the vice president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Myanmar, Mr. Ogbu Kenechukwu Dennis, the secretary-general, Arc. Nwaizu Henry, assistant publicity secretary, Nwogu George Chibuzor, South Dagon leader, Onyemoro Thaddeus, traditional prime minister of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Myanmar, Orji Emmanuel, publicity secretary, Pastor Goodluck Izuchukwu, and assistant traditional prime minister, Chukwuemeka Hygenus, they all commended Bamalli for his intiative in visiting Nigerians in Myanmar, which presently has no Nigerian embassy.
While showering praises on Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, HRH Eze Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche, Ogbu said his fatherly role in bringing Ndigbo and other Nigerians in South East Asia together would forever remain in their minds.
On the reasons for the meeting, Ogbu said, for years, leadership crisis has made it impossible for Nigerians in that country to speak with one voice. He said, after delibrations with the embassy, they agreed to hold an election for nomination of the Nigerian community leader and executive on October 26.
On his role as traditional prime minister of Ohanaeze Myanmar, Orji Emmanuel said he ensured that Igbo language was spoken in any of their meetings, adding that, very soon, Ohanaeze would also hold its new yam festival to further showcase Igbo culture in that country.
Similarly, Pastor Onyeamechi said the election would further unite Ndigbo in Myanmar by connecting them to other Igbo communities in the Mekong Region.
South Dagon Igbo leader, Thaddeous, said with visit of Ambassador Bamalli to that country, Nigerians in Myanmar now have a sense of belonging.
