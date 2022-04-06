From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government has made good its threat of blocking unregistered and unlinked mobile phone lines from calls. Many Nigerians have reported waking up to being unable to make calls with their cell phones on Tuesday morning. While many have taken to their social media handles to express panic as to how to salvage the situation and lift the restriction, others have indicated indifference, insisting that no level of coercion will push them to concede to the law. Experts have also frowned at FG’s implementation of the policy, describing the decision as premature.

Lamenting the call restriction on his line, @FChukwukadibia said on Twitter “I understand the need to have these data linked but do you understand how frustrating a process it has become? Ask those retail customers who pay NIN vendors to have their captured details logged on the database. Do you know how expensive it is to update a record? @Jiteduchess. Government is so insensitive to the plight of the people. NIN-SIM Linkage should not even be mentioned at this critical time whre people have been kidnapped and a lot are yet to be found and this government thinks SIm linkage is now. Who dey advise these people?