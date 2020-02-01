A group of young Nigerian entrepreneurs have launched an e-store, Jerseygramm and Brandings, into the sports market with adults and kiddies’ football and basketball jerseys across the country in his efforts to bring fun, quality and originality.

https://jerseygramm.com/product-category/jerseys/buy-original-chelsea-jersey-in-nigeria/

Through his firm, Jerseygramm and Brandings – the first sports ecommerce store that delivers player and fan customised football and basketball jerseys – the e-firm unveils originality meet quality at a media parley in Lagos.

The e-store targets both male and female as well as children of all ages. Its sales include: national jerseys of various countries, foreign and local football and basketball clubs, and sneakers for a perfect finishing.

The CEO and MD, Isaac Faniyi expressed: “We don’t do replica. It is the single original. You can buy and customise your name on any home and away, short sleeve or long sleeve jerseys for major European clubs and national football”.

https://jerseygramm.com/product-category/jerseys/original-manchester-united-jersey-in-nigeria/

The CEO listed some of the original jerseys from clubs including: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Man-United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, AS Roma, and Tottenham Hotspur among others. https://jerseygramm.com/product-category/jerseys/original-arsenal-jersey-in-nigeria/

Not forgetting that original quality countries’ national jerseys are number one choice for country lovers, Jerseygramm and Brandings have the Nigeria 1994 national jersey, Super Eagles Russia 2018 World Cup jersey, Super Eagles 2018 National Anthem jackets, and Tribute Floral Uniform.

“Other countries’ national team jerseys like Brazil, USA, Croatia, Germany, England, France, Portugal, Russia, Italy, and Uruguay.

https://jerseygramm.com/product-category/jerseys/buy-original-nigeria-jersey/

The e-firm has put in place a feedback mechanism to get clients’ satisfaction. “We give quality and original. All our patronisers can attest to this”.

With a quest to be the biggest and number one online sports store in Nigeria and Africa, Jerseygramm’ s boss emphasised that it had an enviable history of selling only authentic quality jerseys that last the test of time.

For Faniyi, the list of over 2000 satisfied customers and counting, who regularly return to the website to purchase more items, is evidence that they were on the right track.

His words: “So, I an confidently say that they deliver quality, trust, confidence truthfulness and ethics in business.

The e-store assured Nigerians that its delivery operation to preferred destination across the country was active, swift and reliable. “Within Lagos, we deliver in less than three days and less than five days outside Lagos”, he added.

For quality control, the e-store noted that its jerseys and other products go through the best quality control service before delivery. This is very necessary to avoid, to the barest minimum, any chance of shipping out faulty jerseys or sneakers.

Continuing, he said: “Our customers love us for this extra meticulous exercise because their satisfaction is always guaranteed.”

As an entrepreneur, Jerseygramm has over 50 youths taken off the Nigerian labour market with a vision to expand and employ more Nigerians across the country.

On the level of quality it is assuring Nigerians, Faniyi added, “Our jerseys are sourced only from authorised manufacturers in the UK, the major reason we are the only suppliers to major web-malls and brands in Nigeria”.

Priding itself as the first sports ecommerce store that sells player and fan custom football and basketball jerseys, Jerseygramm and Brandings “Will continue to provide quality”.

Interestingly, Jerseygramm and Brandings is the only jersey store in partnership with Jumia and Konga and delivery companies like DHL, KOS, and NIPOST among others.

According to the Web Master Administrator, Mayowa Olanrewaju, over time, they have proved and continued to prove that we walk the talk when it comes to delivery of quality and authenticity.

He spoke further: “Our website has been rated the best to meet international standards as the best sports ecommerce store in Nigeria.

“We offer after sales service for every products purchased from our store to ensure you get the best of it.”

To further give more credence to its products, Olanrewaju listed notable celebrities and organisations they have been working with including: First Bank, Total, and Unilever.

Continuing, he stated: “We offer 24 hours of seven days assistance on any issue regarding our products and availability. We also offer exhaustive feedbacks to any inquiries about our products with proofs if need be.”

Others present at the briefing were: Head of Logistics, James Uda Alfred; Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Chinoso Francis; and Customer Relationship Service Manager, Rebecca Lawson.

Now, Faniyi is has many feathers to his cap. He is an entrepreneur, CEO, Economist and holds a Masters Degree in Risk Management. But currently a Digital Marketing Strategist.

Hence, his e-firm understands quality and value for money.