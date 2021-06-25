From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the current sufferings visited on Nigerians will make them to chase the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government out of power in 2023.

The governor made the assertion during the inauguration of Pabod Breweries By-Pass Road and Oginigba – Ordinance link road at Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt yesterday, which was performed by the former Nigeria’s Senate President, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Governor Wike noted that APC rode on social media propaganda that sounded so convincing at the time, but had since demonstrated how clueless they are in matters of governance.

According to Governor Wike, there is no amount of intimidation and threat that would make Nigerians to be deceived again, because they cannot afford to allow the sufferings to continue.

He said: “Nigeria needs prayers to come out from this situation we find ourselves. Not that we wanted it so, but we gave a government, a party, that was not prepared to govern a chance. A party that came through propaganda, social media, lies; now we have seen what we have caused ourselves.

“That was why you voted for them in 2015. Now look at the level of suffering, Look at how all of us are feeling today. Will you allow them use the social media to deceive us? The same people who used the social media are no longer happy with the social media”.

Governor Wike restated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only hope of Nigeria to lead it out of the current woes.

He stated that Nigerians cannot afford to allow the mistakes of 2015 to repeat itself. According to him, another erroneous attempt to entrust APC with the responsibility of governance, will be disastrous for Nigerians.

Wike stated: “The only hope Nigerians have is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). If Nigerians make the mistake again and allow these (APC) people in 2023, then you have dug your graves.

“I will not be a party to it. If you don’t want to dig your grave, then, make sure that by 2023 you chase them out.”

Governor Wike warned trailer trucks drivers against converting the just reconstructed road to a park as the State government will not hesitate to impound their trailers.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said the Oginigba-Slaughter market located at the Trans-Amadi industrial layout cannot be allowed to operate without proper adherence to established rules.

Governor Wike informed that a proper management team will soon be constituted to superintend over the market.

“That market belongs to Obio-Akpor local government and to the State Government. Nobody can say they will run(manage) the slaughter Market. Very soon I will come to that place and put the team that will manage the slaughter.”

Former President of Nigeria’s Senate, Senator Ayu, said, consistently, Governor Wike has championed the course of Rivers State and its people, demonstrating that he is a broadminded leader.

Senator Ayu noted that the current problems of Nigeria have persisted because those on the saddle are clueless, parochial and do not care about the need to give everybody a sense of belonging.

According to him, there is lost of confidence in APC governance as the party has failed to consider the entire country as its constituency.

“Any leader who leads Nigeria and thinks of ignoring other sections of this country is bound to fail. The crisis we are facing today is the crisis of lost of confidence. We have no confidence in the people who are leading Nigeria today.”

Senator Ayu also stated that PDP remains the only true nationalistic party because the party, when it was in power at the national level, worked and took decisions that better the life of every Nigerian.

Rivers State Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi explained that both roads were once unmotorable, have been reconstructed and expanded. According to him, the Pabod By pass road is now 10 metres wide. 3.5 metres wider than it used to be.

