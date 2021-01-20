From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of causing disunity among Nigerians since it took over in 2015.

He stated this yesterday at the formal inauguration of a 29-man reconciliation committee of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former governor said the APC had before taking over the centre accused the PDP of breeding terrorists, corruption and all forms of vices, but that under their watch security had got worse.

“Even though they accused us with Boko Haram, today, a more daring criminality of banditry and kidnapping is being perpetuated under their nose without any solution in sight. People are being maimed, killed in their homes, towns and villages completely sacked while their women were subjected to utter humiliation under the watchful eyes of those in power today,” he said.

Lamido charged members of the reconciliation committee to be just and fair in their approach to aggrieved members in order for their work to be effective.

“When making the effort of reconciling, we have to forgive and let go of our perceived grievances to enable the healing process to take place for the sake of the country.”

The former governor appealed to all aggrieved members to put the party before themselves,remember that they were once chosen as either political appointees or elected members, and that some other members might not have been happy with them at that time.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Dr. Babandi Ibrahim, said the party would do everything humanly possible to ensure that every aggrieved member is contacted and reconciled.