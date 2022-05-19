From Gyang Bere, Jos

President of the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFPON) Prof Musa Dankyau has called on Nigerians to advocate for a robust national health system to respond effectively to the outbreak of deadly diseases in the country.

He noted that the association has embraced telemedicine to efficiently and adequately tackle the scourge of diseases among families in the country.

Prof. Dankyau disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing in Jos to mark the 22 World Family Doctor Day with a theme, “Family Doctors: always there to care.”

“Family Doctors are unique in their ability to provide first contact, comprehensive, coordinated and continuing care for individuals within the context of their families and communities.

“This form of health care delivery is especially critical in our world suffering the health, human, economic and social crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and endemic diseases such as Lassa fever.

“We continuously care from cradle to grave through our first contact practice and coordination with other specialists and health professionals.

“This creates a special challenge for Family Doctors to adopt and constantly refine new strategies and technologies including telemedicine which will enable us to always be there.”

Prof Dankyau stated that Family Doctors are working on the frontline of disease outbreaks and insecure locations in Nigeria where they face life-threatening risks.

“We must, therefore, be advocates of good governance as a basis for providing solutions to insecurity, and health governance as a bedrock of a robust health system which can respond effectively to disease outbreak,” he stated.