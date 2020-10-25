By Tony Ogaga

Against the backdrop of unrest currently rocking the country, Prophetess Abraham, the Pastor of TopCity Victorious Women Ministry, a multi-denominational ministry dedicated to women has called on Nigerians to recognize the role God has to play in the affairs Nigeria in order for the country to progress. She made this declaration during the ministry’s celebration of its 9th anniversary recently at The Cromwell Courtyard, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Delivering her homily she said: “I have followed events in the country over the past couple of weeks and the trend has been troubling. Innocent Nigerians have died and this is very sad. We should recognize the role God has to play for our nation to progress and we must totally submit to him in order to move forward as a country. We should worship him in truth and in spirit. I am calling on the leadership of the country to also answer the cries of the people as these are very trying times for our country.

“God is everywhere and we have to allow him come into our lives and we will see changes. The leadership should lead in a proper way that glorifies God and see the face of God in what ever they do. The youths should also eschew violence as it will not change anything so government must listen to the cries of the youths.”

Speaking on the ninth anniversary of her ministry, Prophetess Abraham said that she was grateful to Almighty God for nurturing the ministry and using it to touch the lives of numerous women and their families.

She said: “I am so excited today for it is our ninth anniversary. I feel great because God is awesome! I am reinvigorated and thankful to God almighty. When we started out nine years ago we did not start like this. The idea then was let us just obey God’s calling without even knowing his plan. What we thought would take us years the Lord made happen in nine short years. The ministry has evolved into an international impact making platform and God is using it to transform lives in unprecedented ways.

Explaining the reason why it is an all-women’s ministry she continued: “We started as a multi denominational platform before it evolved into what it is today. It was after three years that God commanded me that it was necessary for women to come together and pray because women carry a lot of responsibility and are very central when it comes to homes and families. Women have a great assignment to do in our homes.”

Among others, the event witnessed testimonies, thanksgiving praise and worship sessions and was attended by many men and women of God.