From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Business mogul, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi has advised Nigerians to begin to have a second stream of income to be able to cope with the current high rate of inflation in the country.

Akinkunmi who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tito Group of Companies gave the advice in a chat with newsmen after presenting a cow to customers who won in the ‘Tito Win a Bull’ raffle draw at the weekend.

“I will advise my customers to have a second stream of income because salaries can’t take customers far with these inflation that seemed to be growing at a rate that the end is not in sight. So, a second income by way of trading or farming is important.”

The former President of Yoruba Community in Benue State said the gesture was one of the ways the company has adopted to reward its customers every year as part of its corporate social responsibilities.

“It’s our way of appreciating our various customers for their support and patronage over the years. We thought that we should do something at the end of every year to appreciate them since we can’t appreciate everybody with individual gifts. So, we made a raffle draw for them to share a bull at Christmas and the new year to be rewarding.”

Akinkunmi who lamented the increasing rate of food items in Nigerian markets enjoined all Nigerians, especially salary earners to begin to think outside the box and get other sources of income in addition to their monthly salary which can no longer sustain them.

“As a matter of fact, what was spent on cow last year was just a fraction of what we spent this year. The price has quadrupled. The cost of everything has gone up. The rate at which prices of especially food items shot up is unprecedented.

“It has affected business because people have less disposable income in their pockets and salaries are not growing while thw cost of living is growing. So, it’s a burden on salary earners. You know Benue is a civil service state; whatever affects civil servants salary wise, affects business men like us,” Akinkunmi said.

One of the winners in the raffle draw, Agnes Adakole thanked the organizers of the contest and prayed God to continue to bless the company.

“I was so excited about the raffle draw and happy when I won. I have seen it as a reality now. I had multiple tickets. I will do it again. God bless the organiser and may his business move forward,” she prayed.