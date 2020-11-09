Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Chairman, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Mr. Paul Ugah has emphasized the need for Nigerians to develop a reading culture saying those who read never go astray.

Ugah gave the advice on Sunday during the unveiling of six books written by Bishop Uba Udenyi, founder of Hope Alive Christian Assembly in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He expressed the assurance that the messages of the books would go far even beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Earlier while presenting the books, Pastor Jude Ahula of Proven Faith Family Ministry Inc. listed the titles of the six books as, ‘Seven Spirits on Jesus,’ ‘Major Destroyers of Faith,’ ‘The Kingdom Lifestyle,’ ‘Trusting in God’s Ability,’ ‘ You can be Loved,’ as well as ‘Ten Years From Now.’

Ahura who posited that writing a book is like the birth of a child noted that for somebody to write six books at a time is like giving birth to six children at once.

“I have had the privilege to have gone through all the books and would say they are very great books and very rich spiritually. We have very poor reading culture but I enjoin all present to develop the habit of reading as that would help shapen their understanding.”

On her part, wife of the author of the books, Rev. (Mrs.) Patience Udenyi disclosed that her husband has always had passion for writing saying the unveiling of the six new books was an addition to eight other books he had written before.

Responding, author of the books, Bishop Udenyi thanked God for enabling him to fulfil his vision of writing books for the advancement of the Kingdom and assured that the books would bless as many who would read them.

Rev. Dr. Benjamin Enebe of

The Redeemed Ambassador Church of Nation Inc. (TRACON) unveiled the books.