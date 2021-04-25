From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reiterated the need for all Nigerians to join hands together and fight as one to overcome the current challenges facing the country.

The former governor of Lagos State stated this at the 23rd-25th Combined Convocation of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) held yesterday.

Tinubu stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to take the country to its promised land. “We must all join forces against the common enemy – the bandits who are terrorising us,” he said.

He further emphasised the need to encourage mechanized farming, as according to him, the nation’s future depends on how much agricultural produce it can produce.

“We must produce more and more so that the future will smile on us. We must increase mechanization of agriculture to stabilize the country. We must have the courage to identify the things government must do to stabilize the country, Tinubu added.

He commended the university for having the courage to hold the convocation despite the daunting challenge of insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic.

He advised the graduands to be the best they can be, adding that their destinies were in their hands.