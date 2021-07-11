From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged Nigerians to joint hands with Government and fight insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping for the prosperity of Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to ignore any act that will caused division, pains and agony to one another and unite for good governance, true leadership in the interest of a better and new Nigeria.

Rev. Pam disclosed this in an interview with Journalists in Jos after a condolence visit to the family of late former Director of Military Intelligence, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Dung Mwanta Chong, late Major General Raphael Ishaku Deshi Isa (RID. Isa Rtd), and late Ngo Vou Bitrus Pam in Jos, Plateau State.

“We should join hand with Government to fight insurgency, we must join hands with government to suggest better government policies, agriculture and education. These are things that we dear need at the moment and if this is done, everybody will be happy and we should not allowed those things that divides to be pronounced.”

He described those behind insecurity as the worst enemies of Nigeria and urged citizens to be strong and unite against any evil act that will consumed the country.

“The crises Marchants are evil people, imagine someone who kidnap and asked people to bring huge sum of money and the victim will at all means look for such money to go an pay just to survive.

“Those people are telling the country that they are the worst enemy, they are the evil people that are bringing down the country. I see lack of education as one of our problem because if one is educated, he will not venture into doing that because that is the worst venture that will destroy Nigeria.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with government to fight insurgency and suggest better government policies for the prosperity of the nation.

Rev. Pam lamented over incessant destruction of crops and cattle rustling in some parts of the country and called on both farmers and herders to desist from any act that will escalate Insecurity in the country.